Lurgan Ladies sail through in the Wingrave Cup semi-finals

Last week was a busy one for the Lurgan Ladies Team who were playing in The Wingrave Cup semi-final on Wednesday 17th July and then their League Match on 18th July 2024.

The Wingrave Cup Semi Finals were played at Lisnagarvey on Wednesday 17th July. The teams facing each other were Lurgan v Ballyholme and Portadown v Dungannon. The greens were a challenge for each team but after an afternoon of exciting bowls the finalists were determined.

Lurgan succeeded in winning against Ballyholme with a score of 50 – 30 while Portadown v Dungannon went to the final end giving opportunity for either team to go through. Portadown managed to take the final end securing their place in the final with a final score of Portadown 44 Dungannon 42.

The final will be held in Newcastle in August with Lurgan v Portadown.

Lurgan Ladies finish winners in a closely fought Senior League match

Lurgan 47 (5) Lisnagarvey 41 (1)

The Lurgan Ladies Team were at home to Lisnagarvey last Thursday afternoon in another Senior League and won the thrilling match by 6 shots.

On Rink 1 Eileen Robson and her team started off with Lisnagarvey taking the lead and by the end of the 10th end the Lurgan ladies were behind by 6 shots with a score of Lurgan 8 Lisnagarvey 14. The Lurgan side then took control and took 7 out of the final 8 ends finishing with an impressive comeback and a score of Lurgan 19 Lisnagarvey 15.

Jennifer McVeigh and her team had a challenging match on Rink 2 in difficult weather conditions and although the Lurgan Ladies tried to break Lisnagarvey’s hold on the game it proved to be illusive. The final score for this rink was Lurgan 11 Lisnagarvey 17.

On Rink 3 Irene Doone’s team dominated the game from the onset with Lisnagarvey only able to gain shots on 5 of the 18 ends. By the end of the 10th end Lurgan had a commanding lead with a score of Lurgan 11 Lisnagarvey 2. Lisnagarvey put in a great effort on the final eight ends but the gap was just too wide. The final score on this rink was Lurgan 17 Lisnagarvey 9.