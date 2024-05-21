Lurgan Ladies take the lead at Lisnagarvey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lisnagarvey 38 (1) Lurgan 52 (5)

The Lurgan Ladies take the lead as they play their second Senior League match of the season at Lisnagarvey last Thursday afternoon.

On rink one Irene Doone and her team found it difficult to find the line of the green at Lisnagarvey and were beaten by the better side with Lisnagarvey winning 11 of the 18 ends gaining a score of Lisnagarvey 24 Lurgan 11

Angela Thompson and her team on rink two took control of the game from the outset and by the 5th end Lurgan were leading by six shots, by the 11th end things Lurgan were still leading by five shots. The Lisnagarvey team could not stop the Lurgan ladies who finished the match with a score of Lisnagarvey 6 Lurgan 18

On rink three Teri Millar and her team started their match with an impressive five shots on the first end and again to take a further five shots on the tenth end. The scores at this point were Lurgan 16 - Lisnagarvey 5. There was no stopping the Lurgan team as they took six shots out of the remaining ends ends and finished with a score of Lisnagarvey 8 Lurgan 23