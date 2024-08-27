Lurgan Ladies Triple survives knife edge finish to be champions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lurgan Ladies 16 Portadown Ladies 15 Lurgan bowlers Mia Patterson, Teri Millar and Doreen Wheelan had a battle on their hands when they faced June Bell, Joannie Mullan and Bernie Hanratty, Portadown on the Newcastle Green for the 2024 NIWBA Triples Championship in a thrilling match that went to a tie end having to be played to decide the Championship.

The Lurgan Triple made a cautious start and were trailing 3-8 after seven ends but then Doreen Wheelan and her support hit a purple match to claim nine shots over the next three ends to go 12-8 ahead for the first time in the match.

Doreen Wheelan and her team were leading 15-11 after 16 ends and seemed to be heading for victory but the Portadown three took four shots off the two final ends to square the match at 15-15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the Lurgan supporters on edge the match went to a tie end with the Portadown lead sending her bowl wide and for Mia Patterson to deliver a superb bowl within inches of the jack.

Excited Lurgan bowlers Mia Patterson, Doreen Wheelan and Teri Millar 2024 NIWBA Triples Champions

Much as Bernie Hanratty and her team tried to take Mia’s bowl out of the head her bowl remained in position for the Lurgan Triple to take the NIWBA 2024 Triples Championship and head to Dublin this weekend to compete for the Irish Title.

The Senior Four – Irene Cunningham, Genny Little, Jennifer McVeigh and Eileen Robson met up with a strong and determined Markethill rink skipped by Esther Forster in pursuit of the NIWBA Senior Fours Championship Title.

While the Lurgan Four tried their best to get into the match they found the green tricky but Esther Forster’s rink mastered it on the day for Eileen’s rink to lose out by 19-5.