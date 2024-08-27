Lurgan Ladies Triple survives knife edge finish to be champions
The Lurgan Triple made a cautious start and were trailing 3-8 after seven ends but then Doreen Wheelan and her support hit a purple match to claim nine shots over the next three ends to go 12-8 ahead for the first time in the match.
Doreen Wheelan and her team were leading 15-11 after 16 ends and seemed to be heading for victory but the Portadown three took four shots off the two final ends to square the match at 15-15.
With the Lurgan supporters on edge the match went to a tie end with the Portadown lead sending her bowl wide and for Mia Patterson to deliver a superb bowl within inches of the jack.
Much as Bernie Hanratty and her team tried to take Mia’s bowl out of the head her bowl remained in position for the Lurgan Triple to take the NIWBA 2024 Triples Championship and head to Dublin this weekend to compete for the Irish Title.
The Senior Four – Irene Cunningham, Genny Little, Jennifer McVeigh and Eileen Robson met up with a strong and determined Markethill rink skipped by Esther Forster in pursuit of the NIWBA Senior Fours Championship Title.
While the Lurgan Four tried their best to get into the match they found the green tricky but Esther Forster’s rink mastered it on the day for Eileen’s rink to lose out by 19-5.
