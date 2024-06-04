Lurgan Ladies victorious at home to Portadown rivals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lurgan 70 (6) Portadown 42 (0). The Lurgan Ladies Team met Portadown for their NIWBA Senior League home match on a windy Thursday afternoon in Lurgan Park.

On rink one Angela Thompson and her team took control from the outset and by the 10th end the Lurgan ladies were leading with a score of Lurgan 13 Portadown 7 this trend continued and the Lurgan Team ended with a clear Lurgan 22 Portadown 13 win.

On rink two Irene Doone and her team dominated the game winning 13 of the 18 ends. Portadown took four shots on the 5th end but the Lurgan team took 6 shots on the next end and by the 10th end the Lurgan team had a score of 17 against Portadown’s 8. The Lurgan team continued to out bowl the Portadown Team and finished with a score of Lurgan 28 Portadown 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eileen Robson and her team on rink three were fighting a close match, by the 10th end the scores were even, nine shots each. By the 15th end Portadown were only two shots ahead with the score sitting at Lurgan 12 Portadown 14. It was still within the grasp of both teams to take the match, however on the penultimate end Lurgan took an impressive seven shots which gave them the match with a score of Lurgan 20 Portadown 15.