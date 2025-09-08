Lurgan Seniors secure their place in Division 1 next season

Lurgan A 89 (6) Newcastle 75 (1)

Lurgan A went into this game knowing that a five-point victory would guarantee them their place in NIBA Division One for next season.

The home side started the game in confident fashion despite having 3 regular players missing. After 5 ends Lurgan A had the upper hand by 3 shots. However, after 10 ends, despite being up on 3 rinks the home team were down by 2 shots.

After 15 ends it was all to play for with the sides even and Lurgan A winning on three of the rinks. Over the last 5 ends all four Lurgan rinks stepped up to the challenge, outscoring their opponents by 30 shots to 16 to give the home team a well-earned 14 shot victory with three of the four rinks winning their matches to give Lurgan 6 points.

Lurgan A bowler, Eileen Robson studying the head carefully to advise the skip, John Gilliland during the home match at home to Newcastle

This win puts Lurgan on 48.5 points putting them in 6th place in the Division 1.

On Rink 1 Irene Cunningham, Neil Sloan, Eileen Robson and John Gilliland got off to a terrible start against Damien Scarlett but they didn’t give up and managed to claw back the losing margin to 10 shots. Although a point was dropped the 13 shots scored proved valuable in securing the overall team victory.

Ivor Mitchell, Richard McClune, Harry Cosgrove and Alan Roberts led from the start to finish against Aidan McHugh in a low scoring game winning 19-12.

On Rink 3 Stephen Poots, Wilfie McCullough, Alan Briggs and Ronan Cregan got off to a flying start against Ian McKeown. After 5 ends the home side were up by 9 shots but the Newcastle rink pulled the score back to lead by 2 shots going into the last end. Fortunately, Cregan’s rink produced a strong end to gain a count of 3 to win the match.

Rink of the day was that of Teri Millar, Jeff McCullough, Doreen Wheelan and Sam McCombes facing a strong Newcastle four skipped by Jim Cummings. A romping victory for the home side looked unlikely after 4 ends with the away team leading by 7 shots.

After gaining a 5-shot count on the 5th end there was no stopping the Lurgan Four. Over the remaining 15 ends they outscored their opponents 27 – 9 to give them a huge match-winning 34 – 18 victory.

Lurgan’s A Team can head off to second placed Bangor next Saturday for their last match of the season with the knowledge that win or lose their position in Division 1 next season is secure.