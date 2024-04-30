Lurgan Veterans’ get underway
The two Lurgan Veterans’ teams, Lurgan Blue and Lurgan Red, are looking forward to bowling again this season in the Northern Ireland Veterans’ Bowling League when the Section Competitions start next Monday.
The teams have enjoyed many years of success in the NIVBL and are reflecting on last season when they each won the Section 1A and the Stevenson Cup for next year running.
Lurgan Blue are in Zone B Section 1A and their first match are at home to Downpatrick; while Lurgan Red in Section 1A are away to Rathfriland with both matches starting at 1.30 p.m.