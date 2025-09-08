Lurgan Veterans lose out to Banbridge Red in the Section Knockout Final

By James Hamilton
Published 8th Sep 2025, 15:29 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 15:32 BST
Lurgan Blue 27 Banbridge Red 33

Veterans’ Team, Lurgan Blue faced a strong Banbridge Red in an attempt to win the NIVBL Zone B Section 4A Knock-out Cup and were just 2 shots short of taking the overall lead on the 15th end but the Banbridge side took 7 shots off the last 3 ends to Lurgan Red’s 2 to emerge 2025 Cup winners by 6 shots.

Ivor Mitchell, Richard McClune, Harry Cosgrove and Alan Roberts were leading 12-5 after 10 ends. Then Brendan Davis’ rink raised their game to take 4 shots off the next 3 ends and reduce the Lurgan Blue lead to 12-10. The Lurgan side held on to win their rink 15-12 in the end.

On the adjacent rink the Lurgan Four comprising Stephen Poots, Neil Sloan, Alan Briggs and Sam McCombes fought hard against Marty Nelson’s rink and were in contention at the midpoint being just behind by 9-12 with a triple shot win on the 15th end to take the score to 12-15.

Veterans' Team, Lurgan Blue displaying the NIVBL Zone B Section 4 Runner-up Trophy at Newcastle after their match against winners, Banbridge Redplaceholder image
Veterans' Team, Lurgan Blue displaying the NIVBL Zone B Section 4 Runner-up Trophy at Newcastle after their match against winners, Banbridge Red

Knowing that he needed to win the last end by at least 2 shots to secure a tie or an overall win McCombes tried to spring the jack but narrowly missed with Banbridge Red winning the Section 4A Knock-out Cup.

