The official launch of the new Lurgan Parkrun took place on Saturday, May 17 with the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sarah Duffy, and Physical Activity Co-ordinator with the Southern Health and Social Care Trust (SHSCT), Clare Drummy, on hand to get the town’s first Parkrun underway.

Funded by SHSCT, Parkrun is an inclusive community health and wellbeing initiative with the aim of encouraging healthier lifestyles and building stronger community connections. Parkrun is organised by local volunteers who are also trained in first aid and defibrillator use.

Lord Mayor Councillor Sarah Duffy said: “I am delighted to launch the Lurgan Parkrun, and I invite all residents to get involved, whether that’s by getting active and completing the route or in a volunteering capacity. I also wish to acknowledge and thank the Southern Health and Social Care Trust for funding this fantastic initiative to support community health and wellbeing.”

Parkrun is a family-friendly event. There is no time limit, no-one finishes last, no previous experience is needed, and joggers, runners, walkers, buggies, volunteers and dogs (on a short lead) are welcome to join! Each Saturday morning, the route will take participants on a 5K course, weaving through the stunning mature woodland and open grassland grounds of Lurgan Park.

In an innovative and award-winning initiative, the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) has also collaborated with Parkrun UK to promote the health and wellbeing of staff and patients. This social prescribing project encourages GP practices of all sizes to link with their local Parkrun to become a ‘Parkrun Practice’. As a Parkrun Practice, the surgery encourages staff and patients to take part in parkrun.

Parkrun Regional Support Ambassador Northern Ireland, Matt Shields said: “We are really pleased to see a parkrun event coming to Lurgan Park. Our vision is that where possible, Parkrun events should be in the heart of the community and easily accessed by people of all ages, abilities and ethnicities. Lurgan Park in the centre of Lurgan town perfectly fits that vision!

“At parkrun we are focused on promoting health and wellbeing, be that through running, jogging, walking or volunteering. Regardless of your ability, everyone is invited to take part, be active and socialise to help create a supportive parkrun community.”

Parkrun participants must register with Parkrun beforehand and bring their personal barcode to the event. To find out more, please visit www.parkrun.org.uk/register

1 . Contributed The free, timed 5K weekly Parkrun has arrived at Lurgan Park to help get your weekend off to an active start. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Volunteers are always needed to make Parkrun happen! Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Lurgan Park Parkrun Photo: Submitted