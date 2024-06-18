Lurgan’s full points win keeps the pressure on Division Two leaders

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last Saturday Lurgan A travelled to Lisburn to play Lisnagarvey A in a Division 2 league match hoping to overcome the disappointment of losing out midweek in the cup semi-final.

On a very difficult green Lurgan had the upper hand from the start and at the half way stage were 14 shots up with three rinks up and one down. Over the next 10 ends Lurgan pulled away to run out easy winners 54-91.

On Rink 1 Sam McCombes got off to a flier leading 4-17 after 10 ends. However, Lisnagarvey won the next five ends to reduce the deficit to six shots but McCombes away rink rallied over the remaining ends and scored four shots to win 15-21.

John Gilliland on Rink 2 kept up his good run of form and while the match was tight over the first 15 ends, but with his rink springing into action and scoring 14 shots over the last five ends an 18-shot victory was secured to finish 11-29 up.

Ronan Cregan’s four on Rink 3 were in good form and were never in trouble in the match to finish a great afternoon’s work with a final score of 13-23.

The match of the day was on Rink 4 with Aaln Roberts facing Bobby Carroll. At 15 ends the away rink was 14-7 down and the opportunity for seven points looked to be passing. However, a count of five on the 17th end brought Lurgan to within three shots.

Showing great tenacity, Robert’s rink won the last four ends and scoring six shots to gain an unlikely victory 15-18 to ensure the full points tally for Lurgan A on the day.

