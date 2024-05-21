Lurgan’s second string coasts through to the next round of Irish Junior Cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lurgan B 77 Ewarts B 47

Lurgan B had a great 30-shot win at home to Private Green’s side, Ewarts B in the first round of the Irish Junior Cup. After a cautious start on three rinks during the opening ends the home side became more confident to keep an overall lead for the rest of the match.

Simon Hunter, Paul Henderson, Simon Maguire and Mike Parr had an inspiring afternoon’s bowling; contributing well to the overall match win while overpowering the visitors 19-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After seven ends they were 11-1 ahead and stayed in the lead to finish 14 shots in front. The Ewarts B rink had no answer to the scintillating home attack with the Lurgan Four restricting the opposition to just five single shot end wins.

Robert Colhoun in action during the Irish Junior Cup at home to Ewarts B last weekend

Stewart Martin’s rink was all square at 6-6 all after five ends but fell back by three shots to trail 10-13 after the 10th end. With renewed spirit the Lurgan four claimed 11 shots of the remaining ends to win 21-15.

Garth Bunting’s rink performed equally well to take the lead from the 4th end when they went 7-2 ahead. From then on they dominated the whole game to run out worthy 18-11 winners on the day.

The Lurgan B rink skipped by Billy Strain dominated after being 6-11 down after eight ends to be 18-13 ahead after 15 ends and well to withstand a visitors’ push for victory to run out 19-16 winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s brilliant all-rink win led down a good marker for their away cup match against Willowfield B.