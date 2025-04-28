Lurgan’s second string off to flying start
On Rink 1 Peter Harrison, playing in his first competitive match, young Jake Frazer. John Murtagh and Victor Masters were just ahead of Noel Orr’s Portadown rink by 9-7 at the halfway stage.
Orr’s rink crept into the lead being just a shot ahead after the 16th end and finally took control over the closing ends for Master’s rink to lose 15-20.
Neil Harvey, David Simpson, Simon Hunter and Wilfie McCullough, making a welcome return at skip on Rink 2, faced Davy Moore’s rink and were up against it at 9 shots adrift after 13 ends.
McCullough’s rink sprung in action to gradually reduce the deficit to 4 shots going into the last end. Rising to the challenge, the Lurgan four took an amazing 5 shots on the last end to snatch a stormng rink win by 22-21.
On Rink 3, Shirley Dew, Trevor Gibson, Paul Henderson and Stewart Martin had a tough encounter against Stephen Vaughan and his men to trail by 9-18 after 14 ends.
Looking a defeat in the face for the Lurgan four, Martin marshalled the troops to dictate with a great run of 12 to 1 shots off the last 7 ends and miraculously pull of a heroic win by 23-21.
Irene Cunningham, Robert Colhoun, Mel Hamilton and Mike Parr battled well on the tricky Rink 4 to be 11-5 up at the midpoint against Billy Martin’s seasoned rink and to maintain a 14-11 lead after 16 ends.
A strong Lurgan finish, including a double and two triple shot wins over the last 5 ends saw them stride home by 22-14 to claim another league point.
A Lurgan B spokesperson was delighted with the team’s fantastic performance against a Portadown side who were out to surprise their opponents on their return to Division 3; and said that it augers well for the matches ahead.
Lurgan B 82 (6) Portadown 76 (1)