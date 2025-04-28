Lurgan’s second string off to flying start

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Having been behind for three-quarters of their match, Lurgan B produced a superb finishing performance at home to newly promoted Portadown to win by a slender 6 shots; while collecting a worthy 6 points.

On Rink 1 Peter Harrison, playing in his first competitive match, young Jake Frazer. John Murtagh and Victor Masters were just ahead of Noel Orr’s Portadown rink by 9-7 at the halfway stage.

Orr’s rink crept into the lead being just a shot ahead after the 16th end and finally took control over the closing ends for Master’s rink to lose 15-20.

Neil Harvey, David Simpson, Simon Hunter and Wilfie McCullough, making a welcome return at skip on Rink 2, faced Davy Moore’s rink and were up against it at 9 shots adrift after 13 ends.

Lurgan B bowlers anxiously awaiting the delivered bowl during their math at home to Portadown

McCullough’s rink sprung in action to gradually reduce the deficit to 4 shots going into the last end. Rising to the challenge, the Lurgan four took an amazing 5 shots on the last end to snatch a stormng rink win by 22-21.

On Rink 3, Shirley Dew, Trevor Gibson, Paul Henderson and Stewart Martin had a tough encounter against Stephen Vaughan and his men to trail by 9-18 after 14 ends.

Looking a defeat in the face for the Lurgan four, Martin marshalled the troops to dictate with a great run of 12 to 1 shots off the last 7 ends and miraculously pull of a heroic win by 23-21.

Irene Cunningham, Robert Colhoun, Mel Hamilton and Mike Parr battled well on the tricky Rink 4 to be 11-5 up at the midpoint against Billy Martin’s seasoned rink and to maintain a 14-11 lead after 16 ends.

Mike Parr, Lurgan B skip in action during Lurgan B's match at home to Portadown

A strong Lurgan finish, including a double and two triple shot wins over the last 5 ends saw them stride home by 22-14 to claim another league point.

A Lurgan B spokesperson was delighted with the team’s fantastic performance against a Portadown side who were out to surprise their opponents on their return to Division 3; and said that it augers well for the matches ahead.

Lurgan B 82 (6) Portadown 76 (1)