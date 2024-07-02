Lurgan’s Senior Team turns the table on Ormeau

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last Saturday Lurgan A entertained Ormeau at a sunny Lurgan Park with Lurgan avenging an earlier defeat in the season with a brilliant six-point and 39-shot victory thus maintaining Lurgan’s challenge for the Division 2 title which would be the second time in three years.

The tightest game on the green was Alan Robert’s against the experienced R Pauley. At the half way stage Lurgan were down one shot – 10-11, however, by the 18th end the home side had recovered to lead 18-14. Unfortunately Ormeau scored six shots without reply to win 18-20.

Ronan Cregan who played G Porter on Rink 2 had a very solid start and led 10-7 after 10 ends. The Lurgan Four never relinquished this lead and ran out comfortable winners 19-14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Rink 3 John Gilliland found himself up against the D Hill. Over the first half there was little in the game with John narrowly leading 12-10. Over the next five ends the home side scored seven shots to two to extend their lead to seven shots and maintained their form in the run in to win 25-15.

Submit your story

The highlight of the day was on Rink 4 where Sam McCombes played B Mc Millan. After three ends the home side were 0-4 down but then went on the rampage scoring 37 shots including consecutive sixes on the 14th and 15th ends to seal their match and ensure the overall six league points