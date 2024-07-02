Lurgan’s Senior Team turns the table on Ormeau
The tightest game on the green was Alan Robert’s against the experienced R Pauley. At the half way stage Lurgan were down one shot – 10-11, however, by the 18th end the home side had recovered to lead 18-14. Unfortunately Ormeau scored six shots without reply to win 18-20.
Ronan Cregan who played G Porter on Rink 2 had a very solid start and led 10-7 after 10 ends. The Lurgan Four never relinquished this lead and ran out comfortable winners 19-14.
On Rink 3 John Gilliland found himself up against the D Hill. Over the first half there was little in the game with John narrowly leading 12-10. Over the next five ends the home side scored seven shots to two to extend their lead to seven shots and maintained their form in the run in to win 25-15.
The highlight of the day was on Rink 4 where Sam McCombes played B Mc Millan. After three ends the home side were 0-4 down but then went on the rampage scoring 37 shots including consecutive sixes on the 14th and 15th ends to seal their match and ensure the overall six league points
Next Saturday Lurgan travel to Bangor to play third placed BETS in the last game before the summer break. They realise that it will be a tough encounter but are certainly up for a win on the day to narrow the gap with leaders, Newcastle.
