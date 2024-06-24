Magical McCann wins Neill Davison Memorial Cup at Tullyroan Oval

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Neil Davison Memorial Cup for Superstox was the feature event at Tullyroan Oval on Saturday evening, June 22nd, and after a great race it fell to Loughgall’s Jamie McCann. The 2.0 Hot Rods final was won by Londonderry’s Dean McFarland, whilst Antrim’s Leyton Hughes won the Junior Productions Tullyroan Challenge Cup.

The opening Superstox heat saw the two main NI Points Championship contenders, Lee Davison and Steven Haugh, race to first and second with a scything run from the rear of the field. Heat two again saw the star men on the march from the back, with Jamie McCann this time taking the spoils over Davison and Haugh. Going into the final race of the points season, Haugh now had just a five point advantage over Davison.

Conor Murphy got a great start to the Neil Davison Memorial Cup final, scorching ahead but the pack were chasing hime down as the laps dwindled away. McCann went through to take a fine win from the closing Davison, with Murphy hanging on in third. Fourth for Haugh was enough to seal him the Mk2 Escort Shells & Spares NI Points Championship by the slenderest of margins.

Dean McFarland continued his recent good form with a great run to win the opening 2.0 Hot Rods heat, with former World Champion Wayne Woolsey enthralling the fans with a fantastic outside run through the field. He eventually netted second after Andy Best was demoted to fourth for contact during the race. McFarland again set the pace in heat two, but was run down and passed by Ally Neill late on for the victory.

Pauline Robinson presents the top three in the Neil Davison Memorial Cup with their awards

The final again saw McFarland out front, but his advantage was wiped out by a mid race caution period. That didn’t deter Dean, and on the restart he simply drove off into the distance once again for a fantastic win to complete a double for the night. An impressive Aaron Stewart took second ahead of Scott Cochrane and Neill.

The 2L National Bangers thrilled the fans all evening with some big hits and entertainment. Former World Champ Stevo McGrath from Dublin avoided the carnage to win the Tullyroan Challenge Cup from Paul Compelli and Alan Haugh as just four cars went the distance.

The first Allcomers event was a cracker, with McGrath, David Gurney and Haugh chasing the win. Gurney hit the front, but McGrath came back hard on the last bend to just snatch the win on the line. Allcomers 2 saw Gurney this time come back to take the win over Haugh and McGrath, before a superb Destruction Derby saw Noel Anderson’s Mondeo take some heavy damage before McGrath and Gurney fought it out for the win, The fans were loving it, with McGrath getting the telling blow in the finish Gurney off and take the win.

Lacey Bevan drove a superb race to just hold off Jack Morrison in the opening Junior Productions qualifier, eventually claimimg victory over Harry Minish, before Callum Doak controlled heat two to take the win over Leyton Hughes. From pole position in the Tullyroan Challenge Cup final Hughes was dominant throughout, stretching ahead to take a super victory over the chasing Doak, Andrew Russell and Matthew Weir.

Superstox winner Jamie McCann of Loughgall

Tam Agnew was the winner of the opening Lightning Rods heat, racing home ahead of a places battle that fell to Mark Corry. Heat two saw James McKinney excel, as the Strabane man won ahead of Ross Houston and Agnew.

The feature race final was all about Agnew once again, the former ProStock World title winner racing clear to complete his double for the night ahead of Houston, McKinney and Gerry Rogers.

The Classic Hot Rods ran alongside the Lightning Rods all evening, with former World Champions Davy McCall and John Murray sharing the heat wins before McCall also took the final.

The next race meeting at Tullyroan Oval is after the summer break on Saturday July 27th (6.30pm), featuring the 1300 Stock Cars National Championship, the Rookie Bangers Irish Teams Championship, a Thunder Rods/Premier Rods Challenge plus Lightning Rods and Junior Productions.