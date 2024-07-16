Make or break week for Banbridge
The Bann men have been in flying form this season and are unbeaten to date with a piece of silver ware already claimed in the form of the NIBA Senior Cup.
They will go into this full of confidence and will hope to continue on their impressive run after the holiday break in the same form as they signed off beforehand but no doubt Commonwealth gold medalist, Ian McClure and his Portrush charges will have something to say about this.
The North Coast outfit currently sit in second place in the NIPBA premier division, three points adrift of current champions and Irish Cup holders,Limavady, who the Port recently claimed an impressive victory in Limavady at The Rec a month ago showing they are a serious team and not to be underestimated.
Next up will be the first of three league games in five days in a defining point of the season for the senior team and will go a long in deciding where the Division One title will end up this season as Banbridge play their three nearest rivals in the league.
The first of the three league games for the Bann men will be a home tie against Sydenham on Tuesday which again will be a tough tie against a team which lies in fourth place in the league and well ahead of fifth place.
Following on from this Banbridge faces two of their toughest away league games of the season next with Whitehead, currently in third in the league, on Thursday evening and Bangor, who lie in second in the league, on Saturday rounding off a busy week.
If Banbridge can carry on their current good form and still top the table after these fixtures it will leave them in a strong position heading into the last three games of the season.
