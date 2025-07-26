Manager appointed at Banbridge Town

Banbridge Town can confirm the appointment of Robbie Rock as first team manager.

The Dublin-born coach brings with him his experience from League Of Ireland outfit Athlone Town, where he was Head Coach their U20 side and spent time as part of the interim Management Team.

He also has experience from Longford Town where he was U20 Head Coach and had half a season as first team Coach. He has also experience with Boyne Rovers in the LSL and Racing Club Warwick in the UK.

Robbie had this to say: “I’m delighted to be named First Team Manager at Banbridge Town. It’s a great time for me and my family, personally.

Newly appointed Banbridge Town manager Robbie Rock

"I was in attendance at the friendly with Newry City and to see the support for the club makes me real excited and proud to be here.

"I’m eager to meet the players, and others in the club, over the next few days and getting to work in the training pitch.

"I also look forward to seeing the supporters at our next game. I have heard some excellent things about them and how they support the team home and away.

"This is an exciting time for us all.”

Regarding Rock’s appointment acting Director of Football at Banbridge Town, Peter Watson, stated: “We are pleased that after interviewing a number of possible candidates we have finally appointed Robbie Rock to our vacant first team management role.

"As a club we have been very honest with Robbie, who is an experienced, UEFA A licensed coach, and we believe he can help to develop our young players and bring success at BTFC. As a club we will get behind Robbie and hope that the supporters at Banbridge Town & the local community will get behind him also.”