Martin wins National Hot Rods final at Tullyroan Oval

A breathtaking National Hot Rods final at Tullyroan Oval on Saturday night (March 29) had the fans on their feet right to the chequered flag, as Dungannon’s Derek Martin took the honours in a dramatic finale.

On a night of quality racing throughout the five formulas on show, 16-year-old Portadown driver Callum Doak marked his debut in the 2.0 Hot Rods with a very impressive heat and final double, whilst Loughgall’s Jamie McCann scooped the Tullyroan Challenge Cup for the Superstox.

An outstanding field of 21 National Hot Rods came to grid for Round 9 of World Series NI – a sight and sound to behold under the floodlights of the Tullyroan bowl. Johnny McCloy has had all sorts of mechanical issues over the past number of outings, but it all came together for the Garvagh driver as he took the opening heat win at a canter ahead of the evergreen Keith Martin and Nigel McAuley.

The spectacle was outstanding with such a big field, and McCloy repeated the feat in heat two with another victory, this time ahead of the new Ginetta of Thomas Dilly, Dean McCrory and Gary Woolsey.

16-year-old Callum Doak (Portadown) claimed a heat and final double on a dream debut in the 2.0 Hot Rods

McCloy again set the pace in the feature race final, and looked odds on to complete his hat-trick until a late caution period was called for the stranded Dilly car on turn two. The double file NASCAR style restart gave Allen Cherry the opportunity to power ahead, but he clipped McCloy and ended up in the Annaghmore End wall, bringing out another caution.

This time former World Champion Derek Martin pulled off the perfect restart to hit the front, taking his new Maxda MX5 to a great win to complete a sensational session of National Hot Rod racing. McCauley, Shane Murray and Ian Riordan completed the top places.

2.0 Hot Rods

An excellent entry of 2.0 Hot Rods broke the 20-car barrier, with Junior Productions graduate Callum Doak showing the rest of the field the way home in the opener to take the win after a very solid drive indeed for a sixteen year old. Ally Neill and Adam Weir completed the top three. Doak again led heat two from the front, but this time Neill pulled clear of the pack to chase him down and take the win. Doak held on superbly for second with Dean McFarland in third spot.

Derek Martin raced to National Hot Rods victory in his new Mazda MX5

Doak once again stepped off the line to lead the final, with Rodgers and Ronan McNally jousting for second spot. It’s quite a step up from a Junior Production to a 2.0 Hot Rod, but Callum showed experience way beyond his years to romp home to his second success of the night, and in some style too. Behind the flying teenager, Rodgers, Weir and McNally could all be pleased with a good night’s work as they filled the places.

Superstox

The local Superstox were joined by welcome Scottish visitors Aaron Riddell and Kenny McKenzie for the Tullyroan Challenge Cup. Neil Hyndman led most of the way in the opening heat before he lost out to fast moving former World Champion Kyle Beattie.

Beattie was originally docked two places for jumping the start, but was re-instated to the win following a successful appeal. Hyndman again led heat two for a distance, but this time it was an impressive Paddy Murphy who roared through to take the flag ahead of Hyndman and Steven Haugh.

The closed grid final paired Murphy and Hyndman on the front row, and the bumpers clattered in during the opening exchanges which sent most of the field out to the wall. Through the melee Jamie McCann hit the front from the fourth row of the grid, and he would go on to take an impressive win in his new car. Haugh chased him down for all he was worth but just couldn’t get on terms, with Beattie taking third spot.

The next meeting at Tullyroan Oval is on Saturday 12th April (6.30pm) featuring the National Hot Rods in the latest round of World Series NI, the Unlimited National Bangers King of Krash plus Lightning Rods, Superstox and Ninja Karts.