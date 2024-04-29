McCann Bounces Back For Tullyroan Victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National Hot Rods

Round 12 of Diemen.com World Series NI saw a pleasing entry of cars, with Shane Murray getting out of the blocks fast to win the opening heat superbly ahead of Jordan McCann and World Champion Derek Martin. Heat two saw a dramatic finish, as the field had just a one lap shoot out to the chequered flag after a late race caution. Simon Kennedy held on for the win despite huge pressure from Drew McKeown and Glenn Bell behind.

The final saw Jordan McCann quickly work his way to the head of the field, as a huge pack of star drivers hounded him down. As they entered the final laps they were all together, with McKeown and Murray looking for the chance to pounce. McKeown had a serious effort on the last lap thwarted, as McCann held on for a very welcome win after an excellent drive. McKeown, Murray and Bell rounded out the top four.

Loughgall driver Jordan McCann took the honours in the National Hot Rods at Tullyroan Oval

Junior Productions

The Junior Productions were racing for the annual Moffett Shield, with some great prizes on offer presented by the Moffett Family. A number of restarts were required in heat one with Irish Champion Matthew Weir taking the win after first across the line Leyton Hughes was demoted for a restart infringement during the latter stages. Heat two a great win for debutant Owen O’Brien, who held the field off to take the flag ahead of Ryan Abernethy and Tom Hewitt.

O’Brien again led the Moffett Shield final impressively until past the half way mark, but he just couldn’t stave off a superb charge from the flying Hughes. There was just no stopping Leyton, and he powered home to win the superb shield ahead of Callum Doak, who has surged through to second, and Andrew Russell.

Stock Rods

There was close, competitive action from the Stock Rods all day long, with the opening heat falling to impressive recent newcomer Darragh O’Shea. There was a great scrap for the places which was led home by Sam Wilson ahead of Reuben Kernohan. Heat two saw O’Shea again victorious, with Wilson once again in second despite heavy pressure from Sam McNeice and Kernohan late on.

With O’Shea upgraded to further back the grid for the final, it was Aaron Dilly who set the pace before O’Shea did manage to work his way to the front but with the pack on his tail this time. Kernohan was able to grab the lead, and he held on all the way home for a fine win ahead of World Champion Dan Shannon and Wilson.

Lightning Rods

There was a very tight finish to the opening Lightning Rods heat, with Conor Doherty just getting the nod over Gerry Rogers and Ian Hobson. Star man James McKinney then came through to win the second heat, as he slipped under Doherty late on to take the chequers ahead of Mary Corry.

The final was all about Doherty, as he put plenty of daylight between him and his challengers early on. As he took an impressive win to earn an upgrade for the next meeting, McKinney and Corry completed the top three.

Rookie Bangers

The Rookies Banger entertained always with plenty of on track frolics, with Lucas Goligher claiming the opener ahead of Phillip Farrell. Goligher again took the second heat, this time ahead of his brother Josh and Stephen Boyd, the latter two having had a great battle for second.

Farrell led the opening laps of the Spring Classic final, with Gavin Gamble coming through to the front at mid-distance. Despite Irish Champion Boyd putting on the pressure, Gamble held on for the win ahead of Boyd and Lucas Goligher.

Next Meeting

