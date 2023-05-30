Coleraine Tennis Club enjoyed the lovely warm weather and sunshine as the Mixed and Evergreens leagues continued throughout the week.

Three out of the five teams were at home, with the other two travelling to Portadown and Civil Service.

MIXED LEAGUE DIVISON 3

Coleraine A’s travelled to Portadown fresh off the back of making it two wins from two in Division 3. The team of Adam Cunning, Brett Eastwood, Mark Mitchell, Matthew Gilbert, Noelle Mitchell, Penny Loan, Claire Bell and Anne McCallum would secure yet another win.

A 6-2 victory overall maintained their 100% record and plenty of smiling faces heading home. The team are away to Downshire C next week in a top-of-the table clash.

MIXED LEAGUE DIVISION 6

Coleraine B’s welcomed Banbridge B’s to the Rose Gardens looking to make it two wins from two. The team of Norman McCracken, Niall Irwin, Rupert Cramsie, Johnny McNabb, Karen McCracken, Laura Murphy, Laura Douglas and Marcela Priestly agonisingly lost four out of five championship tie-breaks against their opponents.

Karen won both her mixed and women’s doubles matches, with Norman and Rupert victorious in their men’s doubles contest. A tough one to take, however, the B team are away to Downshire F’s next week.

Result: Coleraine B 3-5 Banbridge B

MEN’S EVERGREENS DIVISION 4

The men welcomed ATT to Coleraine for the third match of Division 4.

The team of Rupert Cramsie, Norman McCracken and Roger Martin were joined by Mark Watson for his first match of the campaign. Roger and Rupert won both of their matches as the team settled for a hard earned draw.

The men are away to Windsor B next week.

Result: Coleraine 2-2 ATT

LADIES EVERGREENS DIVISION 1

Coleraine A’s returned to action after their bye last week as they hosted Downshire. The team of Penny Loan, Anne McCallum, Noelle Mitchell and Kerry Mearns-Love would make it three wins from three with a 3-1 victory overall.

They face Boat Club at home next week.

Result: Coleraine A 3-1 Downshire

LADIES EVERGREENS DIVISION 3

Coleraine B’s faced Civil Service. Despite a valiant effort, the team of Karen McCracken, Laura Douglas, Shirley Sterne and Marcela Priestly lost out 3-1 overall. This week they face Banbridge.