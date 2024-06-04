Mixed fortunes for Lurgan bowlers in Irish Cups
Lurgan B were away to Willowfield B in the second round of the Irish Junior Cup last Saturday evening and continued with their regained winning ways to claim victory by 23 shots and progress to the third round away to Ballymena B in two weeks’ time.
The Lurgan side soon mastered the green to shock their opponents when they raced into a 36-shot lead. While the Willowfield side made some in-roads they never really recovered leaving the visitors worthy winners on the day.
Garth Bunting’s rink shot into a 0-14 lead after eight ends that included a great 5-shot win on the seventh. The opposition picked up some single shots but they had no answer to the constant Lurgan Four attack who completed a great evening’s work with six shots off the last two ends to finish 11-28 ahead.
There was matched success for Stewart Martin’s rink who were 0-17 up after seven ends having won five ends on the trot and then keeping the pressure 8-23 at the three-quarter stage. While the Willowfield caused some anxiety, they could never really catch the Lurgan Four who ran out winners by 15-27 – a superb rink win that proved to be a match-winner.
It was a tight game on Rink 4 with Micheal Bunting and his Lurgan men 6-13 ahead at the game midpoint. An excellent run of five end wins between the 15th and 19th ends contributed well to a very good 13-21 rink win.
The rink skipped by Billy Strain made a good start to lead 0-5 after four ends but unfortunately good stuck on seven shots until the 17th end when they picked up a couple of shots to eventually lose 25-10. It wasn’t that Billy and his team bowled badly. No matter how close the Lurgan bowl was to the jack Jill Graham, the home skip bowled excellently to take the lying one out on numerous occasions.
It was different story when Lurgan’s A Team met up with a strong Old Bleach B, Randalstown, comprising some former Irish Internationals, in the second round of the Irish Intermediate Cup only to fall heavily by 53 shots with Ronan Cregan’s rink playing hard to come within three shots of winning their game.