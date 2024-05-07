Mixed fortunes for Lurgan Veterans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Veterans’ team, Lurgan Blue meeting Downpatrick at home in their first match of the season last Monday afternoon coasted to a 24-shot win and collected the full 10 points to go top of NIVBL Section 1A.

Dessie Simpson, Peter Ruffold, Michael Bunting and Alan Roberts hit the ground running with a double shot win on the first followed a tremendous 6-shot on the second.

Withstanding a comeback from Stephen Brown’s rink, Roberts’ rink still held the lead by13-10 after 11 ends but then the upped the pace to extend their lead to 19-10 after the 13th. Dominating the rest of the ends the Lurgan Four finished exceptionally well at 24-12 up.

Lurgan Blue Veterans, Stanley Watson and Harry Cosgrove watch on as the Lurgan bowl lies shot

On the adjacent rink Stanley Watson, Robert Dorman, Dick McClune and Harry Cosgrove matched their counterparts well by taking an 8-1 lead after the opening 5 ends and then by striding ahead into a 19-3 lead after 11 ends. Nigel Brown’s rink took a few shots off the remaining ends but they did not make any impression on the Lurgan Four’s excellent performance resulting in a 22-10 win.

Lurgan Red took on Rathfriland away from home and did well to rescue 4 points from the encounter.

Robert Kennedy, Billy Strain, Alan Briggs and Ronan Cregan took a 3-5 lead after 5 ends with all 5 shots coming on the 5th. That encouraging start whetted their appetite to chase after more winning ends for them to be ahead 8-21 after 15 ends. Although Jimmy Dobbins’ rink won the 16th and 17th ends it didn’t influence the result with Cregan’s rink running out worthy 13-22 winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam McCombes’ rink didn’t meet with equal success; losing 25-7 after enduring a tough encounter facing Eoin Morgan’s rink.

Next Monday Lurgan Blue are away to Lisnagarvey in Section 1A fixture; while Lurgan Red are also away from home to meet Kilkeel side, Esplanade Utd with both matches starting at 1.30 p.m.