Mixed fortunes for Lurgan’s veteran teams

Newry 17 (0) Lurgan Red 47 (10) Lurgan Blue 33 (0) Lisnagarvey 38 (10). Lurgan Red travelled to Newry to meet them in a Zone B Section 4 NI Veterans’ Bowling League and came home with full points on greatly improved bowling green which they used to best advantage.

Restricting the home rink to just five end wins the Lurgan Red Four coasted to an incredible 31-6 win during which they had three four-shot end wins and a six-shot on the seventh end.

On the adjacent Sam McCombes and his team were behind 9-7 at the midpoint bur recovered to totally dominate the second half to win 15-11and secure full points on the day.

Meanwhile on the Lurgan Park Green Lurgan Blue, who started the match against Lisnagarvey on top of Section 1A, were unfortunate to lose out by 5 shots with no points from the game.

Lurgan bowlers competing in the recent Section 1A match at home to Lisnagarvey

Harry Cosgrove’s rink matched John McLoughlin’s well to be all square at 14-16 after the 14th end and then to take the lead at 17-14 after 16th end but double shots losses on the last two ends cost them; losing 18-17 at the finish.

Alan Roberts and his guys has a difficult afternoon facing Maurice Wilson to be 6-15 down at the halfway stage. Winning the majority of the ends and three good end wins in the closing stages in the second half didn’t prove to enough for the Lurgan Blue rink to win, losing by four shots and 16-20.