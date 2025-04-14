Momentous day for Lurgan Bowler, Angela Thompson, 2025 IWBA President
Her first act on the Irish outdoor scene was to have the honour of raising the IWBA Flag at her home Green in Lurgan Park last Tuesday week to mark the start of the Association’s season in front of forty guests from all over Ireland, including the Lord Mayor of Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Sarah Duffy and then to entertain them to lunch.
Angela will be relishing her busy year when she will be leading out the Irish Ladies Team at Senior International Series in Wales, then the Under 25 and Under 18 teams in Scotland.
She is really looking forward to her principal role in the prestige 2025 IWBA Championships that are being staged at the Lurgan Club at the end of August; and which is also a major undertaking for the local club.
Lurgan Club 2025 President Teri Millar expressed her delight at Angela being made IWBA President for 2025 and wished all the very best in the season ahead on her own behalf and that of the Lurgan bowlers.