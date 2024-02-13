Register
More success for Bann Rowing Club

There was success for Bann Rowing Club junior women at the Lagan Scullers' Head of the River event at the weekend.
By The NewsroomContributor
Published 13th Feb 2024, 17:53 GMT
With wins for the women's Junior 14 and Junior 15, the Club was were supported by Autozone.

The win by the Junior 14s was an incredible achievement as the girls have been rowing only since September and were competing against older and more experienced teams.