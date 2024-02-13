More success for Bann Rowing Club
There was success for Bann Rowing Club junior women at the Lagan Scullers' Head of the River event at the weekend.
With wins for the women's Junior 14 and Junior 15, the Club was were supported by Autozone.
The win by the Junior 14s was an incredible achievement as the girls have been rowing only since September and were competing against older and more experienced teams.