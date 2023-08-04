One week on since the Armoy Road Races and the Bayview Hotel Race of Legends, the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club has reflected on a successful meeting.

There were over 120 riders, numerous officials, flag and race marshals, countless volunteers and crowds of road racing fans who all came together to celebrate and ensure there were two days of fantastic road racing.

The racing was second to none with Michael Dunlop securing five wins for the second time in his career at Armoy and he also claimed the Bayview Hotel Race of Legends for the 10th time. The 34-year-old also set a new lap record of 105.179mph in the Roadside Garages Supersport race which his brother William Dunlop had held since 2015.

His celebratory lap after the Bayview Hotel Race of Legends will no doubt be remembered for his knocking at the door of The Armada Bar in the village and obtaining a pint of beer while still in full leathers.

Friday saw a smoothly operated practice session and two races, the Mermaid Club and Diamond Bar Lightweight Supersport and the Hilton Car Sales Supersport which were all swiftly completed by 6pm. Saturday saw road racing commence before 9.30 am and the first few races ran according to plan until the Junior Classics when, with not just oil on the circuit, heavy rain showers ensured the races were red flagged.

The Chairman William Munnis, commented on his first race meeting as Clerk of the Course: "I'm absolutely delighted that both days ran as well as they did. You can prepare all you like but when it comes to road racing you are making instant decisions because of the weather, red flags, or any number of scenarios but I was very fortunate in that I had an experienced team around me to assist.

"Extensive planning and preparation always help and I couldn't have done any of it without my fellow directors or the members of the Club.” He also praised the standard of racing and riders, the officials, marshals, volunteers and road racing fans who showed their support by attending and buying programme packages.

"In the spirit of giving, I'm delighted to announce that over £7k was raised for the races' designated charity, the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, with title sponsor, Trevor Kane and the Bayview Hotel also providing teas, coffee and traybakes for a donation which saw a contribution of £970 to the overall total. A big thank you to Trevor and the Bayview Hotel, as without him road racing and charities would all be the worst for it.