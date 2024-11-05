The Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club (AMRRC) has confirmed that the races will return next summer with Gareth McAuley taking over as Chairman.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club traditionally runs its event over the last Friday and Saturday in July and next year is no exception with the eagerly anticipated road races set to run from Friday 25 to Saturday 26 July, 2025.

“Setting the dates for Armoy Road Races 2025 was a top priority for the Club and planning for the event has already begun,” explained Gareth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth’s appointment was confirmed at the Annual General Meeting in September, and he takes over the role from previous Chairman, William Munnis. Bringing an immense amount of knowledge and passion for motorsport, Gareth, who works throughout the year on the course maintenance and officiates on the grid during race days, says he’s delighted to take on the role and is looking forward to engaging with sponsors and riders alike, ahead of next year’s event.

Gareth McAuley, who has been appointed Chairman of Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club. CREDIT AMRRC

“Armoy Road Races has a reputation for attracting fans and top-class riders from across the UK, Ireland and beyond. Known for its challenging course and incredible community support, the event epitomises Armoy’s rich heritage in the sport,” he continued.

“I’m honoured to have been appointed Chairman for the 2024 / 2025 season and we’ll be working hard over the coming months to ensure that the Armoy Road Races 2025 and those attending have yet another unforgettable weekend.”

Details regarding racing schedules and ticketing for the 2025 season will be released in due course.