With just under seven weeks to go to the famous Armoy Road Races, the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club is calling for sponsors for several races and reminding riders that their entries need to be submitted by June 26.

William Munnis, Clerk of the Course and Chairman, explained: “Over the years we have been honoured to see so many local companies stick with us, particularly the likes of the Bayview Hotel, our title sponsor, along with many others that continue to support us.

“However, businesses and people’s circumstances change and there is a natural ebb and flow when it comes to sponsors.

"But I have to say, with every one of them, if they have sponsored a race and if for another year for whatever reason then can't sponsor the following year, then we find that they remain involved with the Club and races in some way or other.

One of the most hotly contested races in 2022 was the Supertwins - pictured on the podium with the sponsors’ backdrop are riders Jamie Coward, Michael Sweeney (who is currently injured but trying to return to riding for Armoy) and Paul Jordan, alongside last year’s sponsor Colin Johnston of Galgorm Collection. Photo: Stephen Davison Pacemaker Press

“This year we’ve three fabulous races up for sponsorship, the Supersport 600cc and the Senior Classics along with the Moto3/125cc race which has been reinstated, after we were assured by riders that they would enter it. All of these races take place on the Saturday and have something to offer in terms of sponsorship.

“We know that our races are extremely well supported by the racers, fans and the wider road racing community. We’ve a great opportunity for interested sponsors; your name associated with the race, a full-page advert in the programme, information on the website, including VIP tickets in the corporate hospitality marquee with a bespoke viewing area which is one of the best ways to enjoy the Saturday racing.

“This is a great opportunity for someone not just to support road racing but ensure that their brand is featured as part of the Armoy Road Races. Our Facebook has over 19,000 followers and our Twitter page has over 9,500. This year the BBC will be covering our races, with further footage to appear on many other satellite channels. Planning for the races is well advanced, and we are just looking to tie down these last three races.

“I don't have to tell you how challenging this year has been from a monetary stance, I just need to mention insurance but the cost of just about everything has gone up. It takes a lot of working parts and people to make this happen as well as money.

"So, I’m making this public call to find a sponsor for three of our races, and we would only be too delighted if we could get three more sponsors – do please get in contact by emailing [email protected] or email/call Jackie Logan at NakedPR. on [email protected] or 028 9091 8676."

This year, Bike Week runs from Sunday, July 23 until Saturday, July 29 with the races taking place on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 culminating in the Bayview Hotel ‘Race of Legends’.