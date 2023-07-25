The chairman of the forthcoming Armoy Road Races has thanked a Coleraine firm for supporting the event since 2009.

Coleraine based firm, Roadside Garages, a well-established and family run car retail business, has stepped forward to support the races.

This year Roadside Garages have sponsored the Supersport Race 2 and have continuously assisted the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club in one way or another since 2009, whether it has been sponsoring a race or supplying cars for the Bike Week.

David Boyd of Roadside Garages said: "Roadside KIA is a local company serving the local community, and this is our way of helping the wider community as well as being involved in one of the best road races there is. We are only too delighted to be able to support the Armoy Road Races as the Race of Legends epitomises all that is great about this sport.”

The chairman of Armoy Road Races has thanked Coleraine firm Roadside Garages for their continued support of the event. Credit Naked PR

Last year’s Supersport race saw Davey Todd, Adam McLean and Derek Shiels on the podium.

William Munnis, Clerk of the Course and Club Chairman, said that the races cannot run without the support of all of the sponsors.

"I've remarked before on the excruciating cost of everything, not just the insurance, but everything from toilets and showers to infrastructure - the costs have increased across every aspect of the races. Therefore, now more than ever does every penny count and without sponsors stepping forward, like Roadside Garages, the races just could not run.

"Roadside also provides us with course officials cars, and we have event vans supplied from William Kennedy of Curragh Van Sales, Hallidays of Bushmills and Ballymoney Tyre Services. These are needed throughout race week, allowing us to move bikes and equipment quickly around the course, particularly during the race.

"Many others help whether it is sponsoring a bale or buying an advert in the programme, and of course, the vitally important event programme package. I've been told that there are many from the locality buying programme packages.

"The Club is immensely thankful for each and everyone who helps and contributes to the races. I'm very grateful and even slightly astounded that many have stepped forward to help in their small or not so small way.

"When we all come together, the Club, riders, fans and sponsors, then only do we actually make the Armoy Road Races and the Bayview Hotel Race of Legends happen. So, thank you all but I would just say, you can still buy a programme package - every penny does count!"

This year, Bike Week runs from Sunday, July 23 until Saturday, July 29 with the races taking place on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29. The Armoy Road Races are part funded by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and culminates in the Bayview Hotel Races of Legends.

For more information on Armoy Road Races, visit armoyroadraces.com or search for ‘AMRRC’ on Facebook or follow on twitter @ArmoyRoadRaces.