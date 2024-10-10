Ballymoney all set to honour its TT history-making son Michael Dunlop with special events

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Oct 2024, 14:54 GMT
Excitement is building as Ballymoney prepares to honour the Isle of Man TT ‘GOAT’ (greatest of all time) – Michael Dunlop.

Dunlop won four races at this year’s TT to set a record of 29 victories, surpassing the previous benchmark of 26 held by his uncle Joey since 2000.

Michael Dunlop’s achievements were honoured during a special reception at Stormont in September hosted by Communities Minister Gordon Lyons.

Now, the road racing star’s history-making exploits will be celebrated in Ballymoney on Saturday, October 26, when Dunlop’s machines will be on display.

Michael Dunlop won four races at the Isle of Man TT in June to become the most successful rider in the history of the event. CREDIT NEWS LETTERMichael Dunlop won four races at the Isle of Man TT in June to become the most successful rider in the history of the event. CREDIT NEWS LETTER
Michael Dunlop won four races at the Isle of Man TT in June to become the most successful rider in the history of the event. CREDIT NEWS LETTER

He will also ride his TT-winning bike under closed road conditions to a reception at Ballymoney Town Hall at 5pm.

A fireworks display will be held afterwards and Dunlop will be joined by family, sponsors, friends and fans to mark the occasion, which is open to the public.

Dunlop will also have some special one-off merchandise available at the event.

