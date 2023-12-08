Ballymoney resident Derek McIntyre recognised for a long career in motorbike racing photography
Derek, who is well known in the Borough for his images of local motorbike racing, has also travelled globally with Joey Dunlop taking iconic images for Motorcycle News.
Welcoming Derek to a special reception in Cloonavin, Cllr Callaghan said: “I am amazed at the skilful and talented photography showcased in this book which catalogues what has no doubt been a very interesting and exciting career to date.
“I am also thankful to Derek for his promotion of Northern Ireland motorcycle racing through photography at events such as the Armoy Road Races and North West 200.
“He is no doubt dedicated to the sport, and his work has been fantastic for the tourism industry especially in Causeway Coast and Glens. I know residents of the Borough will join me in congratulating Derek for his work, successful career and will be keen to acquire a copy of his new book.”
Over the years Derek has been lucky enough to cross paths with giants of the motorcycling world, such as Mike Hailwood, Giacomo Agostini and of course the local Dunlop family legends.
Using a fantastic and interesting archive of images created over his long career, Derek McIntyre’s tabletop book called ‘Derek McIntyre Ballymoney Photographer’ is filled with exciting images catalogued over 35 years and is available to purchase in Northern Ireland retailers.
To find out more the book contact Leslie Moore on 07831465676.