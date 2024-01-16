Ballymoney's Michael Dunlop in the running to be MCN's 2023 Rider of the Year
Motor Cycle News is running its annual competition to find its 2023 Rider of the Year. Voting opened this week and continues until the deadline of Thursday, February 1.
Dunlop is one of six contenders vying for the title and the winner of the coveted award will be announced at the Devitt Insurance MCN London Motorcycle show in February.
Advertisement
Advertisement
MCN describes Michael Dunlop on their voting site: “Michael Dunlop is now just one victory away from equalling Uncle Joey Dunlop’s all-time record of 26 TT wins after winning four races around the iconic island in 2023. Dunlop stood on the top step in both Supersport races, as well as the Superbike and Supertwin events.”
He is up against Alvaro Bautista, Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia, Tommy Bridewell, Peter Hickman and Jake Dixon. Vote for the Ballymoney man at www.motorcyclenews.com