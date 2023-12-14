Coleraine and District Motor Club has said it is “delighted” to welcome Briggs Equipment as their new title sponsor for the 2024 North West 200.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Briggs Equipment has enjoyed previous involvement with the event as a team and race sponsor. The announcement of this new three-year title agreement provides a major boost for the iconic north coast festival of racing.

“It feels great to confirm that the Briggs North West 200 will bring the best road racing in the world to the Triangle circuit in May next year,” said Briggs Equipment Ireland Managing Director, Gary Clements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Together with our Group company, Balloo Hire, we have a long-standing relationship with the North West 200 and this is the ideal opportunity to strengthen that connection for many years to come. We know the fantastic work Mervyn Whyte and his team put into the event and we will help in whatever way we can.

Briggs Equipment Ireland Managing Director, Gary Clements (right) joins Mervyn Whyte, North West 200 race boss, and PBM Ducati’s Glenn Irwin to announce the new three year title sponsorship deal for the north coast races which begins in 2024. Credit STEPHEN DAVISON

“Briggs has always been committed to supporting the local economy and this event is vitally important for businesses in the region. For many, it is the biggest week of the year, and we are proud to play our part in making sure it continues.”

Alongside the major financial investment in the NW200, Briggs Equipment and Balloo Hire will also provide machinery and infrastructure within the paddock area.

A passionate road racing fan, Clements is excited by the opportunity to have a ‘hands on’ involvement in the famous north coast races.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“No other road racing event gets the pulse racing like the North West 200,” he said. “The riders push it to the limit, giving their adoring fans an incredible spectacle they won’t find anywhere else. It is professional racing in a beautiful location – who could ask for more?

“I have been attending the North West 200 for the last 30 years, seeing legendary riders come and go, plus some who are still competing after all that time! This special place has so many amazing memories and I have no doubt we will see more extraordinary battles and records broken during the 2024 Briggs North West 200.”

Race boss Mervyn Whyte was equally excited to confirm the new sponsorship agreement. “To have the support of an industry leading company like Briggs Equipment as our new title sponsor is a major vote of confidence for the North West 200,” he said.

“The NW200 grid hosts the world’s finest line-up of road racing talent each May as tens of thousands of race fans visit the north coast area and over 1.3 million people around the world engage with the event via our BBC NI platforms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That global exposure is a major attraction for market leaders like Briggs and we are delighted to have the company’s backing for 2024 and beyond, during a time when Irish motorcycle sport is under pressure like never before.