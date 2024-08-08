Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The dates have been announced for the 2025 Briggs Equipment North West 200 Race Week.

Race Week will take place on 7-10 May.

The new qualifying format, debuted at the 2024 event, which saw Superbike competitors first on track during both sessions, will be retained for the Wednesday and Thursday sessions.

Thursday’s qualifying sessions will be followed by three four lap Superbike, Supersport and Superstock races during the evening.

Saturday’s main race day will again feature two Superbike and two Supertwin races plus Superstock and Supersport events.