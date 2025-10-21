The 2026 Briggs Equipment North West 200 race week will take place between Monday, May 4 and Saturday May 9, it has been confirmed.

The action will begin with qualifying sessions during Wednesday, May 6 and again on Thursday, May 7 with roads closing between 9am and 3pm on both days.

Racing commences on the Thursday evening with roads closing at 4.45pm until 9pm with three four lap races taking place for the Superstock, Superbike and Supersport machines.

The action will resume on Saturday May 9, with roads closing between 9am and 7pm. The six race programme will include two Superbike races, two Supertwin events and Supersport and Superstock contests.