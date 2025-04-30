Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Twelve months ago Davey Todd enjoyed a brilliant hat-trick of wins at the Briggs Equipment North West 200.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the 30-year-old says he has his sights set on achieving the same level of success at this year’s event whic runs from May 5-10 on the famous north coast course around Portstewart, Coleraine and Portrush.

The English star says he is more determined than ever to achieve a Superbike victory in 2025 as he lines up in the Superstock and Superbike classes on M1000RR BMWs under the new 8Ten Racing squad banner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am really excited to be full superbike this year which will make me even stronger than I was last year,’ Todd said.

Davey Todd on the north coast ahead of the Briggs Equipment North West 200 on May 5-10. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

"Mervyn [Whyte] and the NW200 team have been doing a fantastic job as well with lots of the track resurfaced now.”

However, the Englishman also admitted his new 8TEN Racing squad, which was assembled with rival, Peter Hickman following the withdrawal from racing of Faye Ho’s FHO Racing outfit, is running behind schedule in its preparations for the new season. So far, he has had just one brief outing on his 2025-spec M1000RR during the recent BSB test day at Oulton Park.

"It was more of a shakedown than a test because we had a few teething issues with the new bike but the initial feeling was really good,” he explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The new bike runs Motec electronics which are new to me and it feels very different from the ’24 bike. Everything on the bike is different - the brakes, the suspension, the chassis – everything.”

Despite the challenges he faces in coming to terms with the new machine, Todd says he remains confident everything will be in place for the start of North West action next week.

"If there is one part unknown, there is another part that is very familiar,” he explained.

"The team may be new but the personnel are the same with Darren Jones as team manager, my crew chief, Stuart Johnston and Mike Barrett as mechanic. It is a case now of just getting the parts together and we are already 99% of the way there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside his challenge in the 1000cc classes, Todd will also line-up on a Padgett’s CBR600RR Honda in the Supersport races at Portrush. It is familiar territory for the Englishman who won his first North West race in the middleweight class with the Yorkshire team in 2019.

"There are so many guys in the mix in the Supersport class and I know there is a certain level of expectation now on me at the North West,” Todd said.

"But that expectation is there because I have put it there. I’ve been battling for NW200 wins every year since 2022 and I love it round here because it suits my style. Late braking is part of that but there are lots of other guys in the mix like Michael Dunlop, Alastair Seeley coming back and my team-mate, Peter Hickman, it promises to be an exciting week of road racing.”