Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“This has been something that I’ve discussed doing with Philip Neill from TAS Racing for a few years and, having previously had some personal support from Milwaukee, we now arrive at the NW 200 as a strong team on BMW’s M1000RRs, “ Todd said.

“I’ve seen first-hand the success of both the team and the M1000RR on the roads, so it’s my plan to be part of that success story, and no better place than in front of the Irish fans at the NW200. It’s a great event with big atmosphere, and speed, on those straights into Coleraine and Portrush. The Milwaukee BMWs will be just the job.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dale McIlveen of Milwaukee explained: “Davey is a rider who we have admired for a number of seasons, both in British championship and and also on the International Roads.”

Davey Todd will be aboard a Milwaukee BMW/ TAS Racing BMW in the Superstock and Superbike classes at the 2024 Briggs Equipment North West 200. CREDIT STEPHEN DAVISON

“The North West has a big impact on the local economy as Ireland’s largest outdoor sporting event – so in terms of brand presence, we cannot wait to see him aboard Milwaukee branded machinery in front of all those local and international fans.”

"It’s no secret the NW 200 has always been one of our favourite events and with 2024 being our 25th anniversary season, we look forward to this year’s event more than ever,“ said TAS Racing team boss, Phillip Neill.

“To achieve 30 victories around the North West Triangle with a selection of fantastic riders is a dream come true for both my father and I. We now look forward to trying to add to that number this year on a range of Milwaukee BMW machinery. On reaching this landmark, we are more aware than ever of the importance of a great team, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of our team members and sponsors who have quite simply made this success possible.