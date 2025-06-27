Ducati Antrim is sponsoring the Next Generation Supersport 2 race on the Saturday, which is one of the biggest and most competitive races in the programme.

Based in Ballymoney, the family-run business holds the sole Ducati franchise for Northern Ireland and over the years its race team has supported a number of high-profile riders including Conor Cummins, Alistair Seeley, Martin Finnegan, Michael Rutter, Jason Griffiths and Ryan Farquhar to name but a few.

Aaron Lyons from Ducati Antrim said: “We’re very much looking forward to being involved with Armoy Road Races as a sponsor this year, especially as we’re all such big motorcycle enthusiasts.

"The Next Generation Supersport 2 race will be an exciting event and the Ducati Panigale V2 bike is due to feature, so we’re looking forward to seeing it perform in this high-powered, fast race. The Armoy Road Races attracts such a high calibre of riders every year, and we’re delighted to be involved.”

Gareth McAuley, Chairman of the AMRRC commented: “We are really pleased to have Ducati Antrim on board as a new sponsor for the Next Generation Supersport 2 race. It’s well known that the team are all hugely knowledgeable about the sport and are very passionate about it.

“The Armoy Road Races relies heavily on business support to enable the races to take place, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ducati Antrim and all of our sponsors. We’re officially on the countdown to the races and our Club volunteers are busy preparing for what we hope will be another memorable two days of fantastic road racing.”

For more information about the Armoy Road Races or to purchase an event programme, visit the website: www.armoyroadraces.com.