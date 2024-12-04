Following a two year absence, the FHO Racing BMW team has confirmed that it will compete at the 2025 Briggs Equipment North West 200.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Peter Hickman and new signing, Davey Todd, aboard M1000RR BMWs in the Superbike and Superstock races, the team will return to the north coast during May 5-10 Race Week.

"Having missed the last two years, I am happy to say FHO Racing will be participating in the 2025 North West 200 with my two rider line-up,” said team owner, Faye Ho.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am very much looking forward to coming back and putting on a good show for everyone and it will be great to see all of the team’s fans again. Hope to see you all in 2025!”

Briggs Equipment North West 200 race director, Mervyn Whyte, pictured with FHO Racing BMW team boss, Faye Ho and riders, Peter Hickman and Davey Todd, at the Macau Grand Prix where it was agreed the squad would return to the NW200 in 2025 after a two year break. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

A delighted NW200 Race Director, Mervyn Whyte, agreed the deal during November’s Macau Grand Prix, ensuring one of the principal race teams and two of the leading riders in the British Superbike championship will be on the grid in May.

"Davey Todd won this year’s British Superstock championship and moves up to the Superbike series for 2025 where he is joining Peter Hickman,” Whyte said.

"Both Davey and Peter are leading contenders on the roads and tracks and the FHO Racing BMWs have a well-established pedigree of success so this is very exciting news for North West 200 fans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hickman won the JM Paterson and Milltown Service Station Supertwin races at last year’s NW200 and Todd claimed a brilliant hat-trick in the CP Hire and Amici Ristorante Superstock events plus the Tides Restaurant Supersport race.