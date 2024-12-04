FHO Racing BMW to return to North West 200 with riders Davey Todd and Peter Hickman
With Peter Hickman and new signing, Davey Todd, aboard M1000RR BMWs in the Superbike and Superstock races, the team will return to the north coast during May 5-10 Race Week.
"Having missed the last two years, I am happy to say FHO Racing will be participating in the 2025 North West 200 with my two rider line-up,” said team owner, Faye Ho.
"I am very much looking forward to coming back and putting on a good show for everyone and it will be great to see all of the team’s fans again. Hope to see you all in 2025!”
A delighted NW200 Race Director, Mervyn Whyte, agreed the deal during November’s Macau Grand Prix, ensuring one of the principal race teams and two of the leading riders in the British Superbike championship will be on the grid in May.
"Davey Todd won this year’s British Superstock championship and moves up to the Superbike series for 2025 where he is joining Peter Hickman,” Whyte said.
"Both Davey and Peter are leading contenders on the roads and tracks and the FHO Racing BMWs have a well-established pedigree of success so this is very exciting news for North West 200 fans.”
Hickman won the JM Paterson and Milltown Service Station Supertwin races at last year’s NW200 and Todd claimed a brilliant hat-trick in the CP Hire and Amici Ristorante Superstock events plus the Tides Restaurant Supersport race.