The countdown is well and truly underway for this year’s Armoy Road Races, which takes place on Friday and Saturday, July 25 and 26.

This year’s event welcomes the return of the Bayview Hotel, Portballintrae, as title sponsor of the hugely popular Race of Legends.

With large crowds of local and visiting fans expected, the event consists of a busy programme of 14 races hosted across two days and, according to Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club Treasurer, George Huey, “the financial support of the sponsors is vital in enabling us to host and meet the rising costs of running the Road Races.”

Long-standings sponsors, Park Electrical Services and Brap Moto will continue their commitment to the event by jointly sponsoring the Senior Support Race for the fifth year.

Davey Chambers, owner of Brap Moto, said: "I am delighted to once again be involved with the Armoy Road Races. The event grows year on year with more riders and supporters coming along which is testament to the hard work of the AMRRC volunteers.

"I am a huge fan of the event and at Brap Moto, we trade in classic and collectable motorbikes, so it is a great opportunity for us to be involved in the races and to see some of the fantastic bikes being ridden by world-class riders around such an exciting course.”

Historically, the first race off the grid on Saturday, July 26 is the Junior Support Race which, for the last few years, has been jointly sponsored by local men Ian Hickinson and James McKillop.

Two more returning long-time sponsors are the Diamond Bar in Ballymoney and the Mermaid Club in Kircubbin who will again sponsor this year’s Lightweight Supersport Race.

Ken Palmer, from the Mermaid Club, commented: “We have been sponsoring the Armoy Road Races for sixteen years now and we are excited to be involved again for 2025.

"The Mermaid Club is largely made up of road racing fans from the Kircubbin area in County Down and we really enjoy getting along to Armoy, supporting the event and catching up with our friends from AMRRC. We’re looking forward to seeing some great racing.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Hargan, manager of the Diamond Bar added: “We are pleased to sponsor the Lightweight Supersport race again this year. To be able to watch some of the world’s top riders compete right on our doorstep is a privilege and everyone at the Diamond Bar is looking forward to a busy few days of racing and welcoming all the riders and fans to our bar.”

AMRRC Chairman, Gareth McAuley said: “We are indebted to our sponsors as without their support, we simply couldn’t host the event. I’d like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the Club, to thank all of our returning sponsors and welcome our new sponsors for 2025.

"The races attract top-class riders and visitors from across the globe, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming them to Armoy for what we know will be another thrilling and exciting event this year.”

Visit: www.armoyroadraces.com for further details.