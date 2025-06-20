Members of the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club (AMMRC) welcomed sponsors to the launch at the Bayview Hotel in Portballintrae, alongside riders, Jamie Coward, Paul Jordan, Dominic Herbertson and Neil Kernohan and team manager Trevor Scott of Scott Racing.

Title sponsor of the Race of Legends, Trevor Kane and AMRRC Chairman, Gareth McAuley, gave special addresses to pay tribute to all the riders and to those who work to ensure the success of the races and to outline this year’s schedule.

“Northern Ireland is synonymous with road racing, and we have an immense amount of talent right here on our doorstep,” Gareth said. “As a Club, it makes us very proud to be able to bring world-class riders to the event every year and to see how passionate the fans are, travelling from all parts of the world, near and far, to attend the races.

“The Armoy Road Races is currently in its 16th year and on behalf of the Club, we’re so honoured to see it grow into the world-class event it is today.”

Riders attending the launch confirmed for this year’s event include Dominic Herbertson who achieved a podium finish in the Supertwin race at the Isle of Man TT, and Jamie Coward, who won last year’s man of the meeting, enjoying a number of podium finishes.

Paul Jordan after his recent North West 200 win and TT podium was looking forward to racing at Armoy, particularly after a very competitive and exciting supertwin race. A stalwart of road racing, local man, Neil Kernohan is also set to take part in this year’s races.

“We have received a number of strong entries so far, many of which are fan favourites,” Gareth continued. “Alongside a good representation of local talent, we’re also seeing riders from Germany, France and Italy, who will be vying for the top spot in July.

“We have a full programme of 14 races across the Friday and Saturday, and I have no doubt that it will once again be an exciting and adrenaline filled event for all the fans.”

Gareth said the Club is expecting this year’s event to draw a huge number of fans: “I would encourage all those planning to attend to purchase a programme as soon as possible. This includes a free car parking pass and a limited-edition lanyard which enables spectators to enter vantage points around the course that are situated on private land and will give great views of the riders in action.”

During the launch event, Gareth also thanked this year’s sponsors – Clyde Shanks, Hilton Car Sales, Ian Hickinson, James McKillop, Raymond Hodges and TT Racing, Diamond Bar, the Mermaid Club, MJF Builders, Taggarts Barn, John M Paterson Ltd, ABO Energy, Park Electrical Services, Brap Moto, A&P Louden and the Bayview Hotel, as well as new sponsors, Ducati Antrim, formerly Millsport Motorcycles and N.McFarlane Tarmac Contractor.

“We’ve said it time and time again, but we really couldn’t run this iconic event without the support of our sponsors, so we are truly indebted to them,” Gareth stated. “We’re very lucky to have the backing of a number of local businesses who clearly love the sport as much as we do – thank you to each and every one of them.”

Title sponsor and owner of the Bayview Hotel, Portballintrae, Trevor Kane stated: “We have been involved with the Armoy Road Races since its inception and that’s something I’m very proud of.

"It’s such an iconic event that draws a huge number of visitors and thus economic boost to the locality. As a fan of road racing, I’m personally really looking forward to a great two days of road racing in July.”

Meanwhile, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor McMullan added: “On behalf of Council, we’re very proud to continue supporting this hugely popular event via our Event Fund.

“The North Coast is synonymous with road racing and this event brings a huge boost to the local economy including hotels, cafes and restaurants, alongside an injection of tourism, showcasing all the area has to offer.

"I hope that everyone attending this year’s event, from near and far, has a safe and memorable weekend, all while experiencing the world-class hospitality our Council area has to offer.”

Bike Week is running from Sunday, July 20 with the races taking place on Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26 culminating in the Bayview Hotel ‘Race of Legends’.

For more information about the Armoy Road Races or to purchase an event programme, visit the website: www.armoyroadraces.com.

1 . MOTORCYCLING Members of the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club (AMRRC) are pictured during the launch at the Bayview Hotel, Portballintrae, alongside owner and title sponsor, Trevor Kane, foreground, centre and road racers, Jamie Coward, Paul Jordan, Neil Kernohan and Dominic Herbertson. Photo: PACEMAKER PRESS

2 . MOTORCYCLING Pictured at the launch of the Armoy Road Races at the Bayview Hotel, Portballintrae are, road racers, Jamie Coward, Dominic Herbertson, Paul Jordan and Neil Kernohan. Photo: PACEMAKER PRESS

3 . MOTORCYCLING Pictured at the launch of the Armoy Road Races at the Bayview Hotel, Portballintrae are, from left, Paul Joran, road racer, Jamie Coward, road racer, Bill Kennedy, Director at the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club (AMRRC), Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Oliver McMullan, Neil Kernohan, road racer and Dominic Herbertson, road racer. Photo: PACEMAKER PRESS