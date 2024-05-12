GALLERY: All of the winners from Saturday's action at the North West 200 as Glenn Irwin breaks Superbike record and Davey Todd enjoys double success

It was another thrilling day of action at the North West 200 as Glenn Irwin set a new Superbike win record with his 10th consecutive victory – before adding an 11th in the featured race later in the afternoon – while Davey Todd and Peter Hickman both also celebrated doubles.

Here are some of the best photos of each winner at the famous event on Saturday.

Peter Hickman won the first Supertwin race - the opening race of Saturday - at the North West 200.

1. Peter Hickman (Race One: Supertwin)

Peter Hickman won the first Supertwin race - the opening race of Saturday - at the North West 200. Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Race one podium: Peter Hickman wins Saturday's first Supertwin race, Richard Cooper claims second and Mike Browne third

2. Race One Podium

Race one podium: Peter Hickman wins Saturday's first Supertwin race, Richard Cooper claims second and Mike Browne third Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Glenn Irwin broke the Superbike win record by winning a 10th consecutive race in Saturday's second race

3. Glenn Irwin (Race Two: Superbike)

Glenn Irwin broke the Superbike win record by winning a 10th consecutive race in Saturday's second race Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Glenn Irwin celebrates his 10th North West 200 win with partner Laura and kids Freddie, Gia & Phoebe.

4. Special moment

Glenn Irwin celebrates his 10th North West 200 win with partner Laura and kids Freddie, Gia & Phoebe. Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

