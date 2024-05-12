GALLERY: Best photos as Glenn Irwin sets new Superbike wins record at North West 200

In scorching conditions around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course, Irwin and Milwaukee BMW’s Davey Todd engaged in a repeat of their battle in Thursday’s opening race, which went down to the sixth and final lap.

With nothing between them, Todd was lining up a pass as they approached Juniper chicane but a slower rider skittled his tactics, preventing the 28-year-old from executing his plan.

That left Hager PBM Ducati’s Irwin to clinch an historic win by 0.382s for a double following his victory in Thursday’s race.

Michael Dunlop finished third on his Hawk Racing Honda, 19 seconds down, despite incurring a 10-second time penalty after failing to stop when he ran on at Magherabuoy chicane on the first lap.

Irwin wrapped up his 10th Superbike victory in a row and his seventh on Ducati machinery to take over as the most successful rider ever in the blue riband class from Joey Dunlop and Michael Rutter.

1 . Special moment Glenn Irwin celebrates his record-breaking North West 200 win with partner Laura and kids Freddie, Gia & Phoebe Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

2 . History-maker Glenn Irwin Glenn Irwin celebrates after his 10th consecutive Superbike win following Saturday's triumph at the North West 200. PIC: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

3 . Winning moment Glenn Irwin celebrates after his latest North West 200 victory Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press