Armoy Road Races have confirmed the return of Raymond Hodges and Lisa Ross from TT Racing as sponsors of the Moto 3/GP 125cc for the third consecutive year.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A keen racer and mechanic, Raymond Hodges and TT Racing have a stellar reputation in the road racing world and having competed at Armoy numerous times, Raymond says he’s very much looking forward to this year’s event which takes place on Friday and Saturday, July 25 and 26.

Raymond commented: “With just a few weeks to go until this year’s event, it’s great to be able to support the Moto 3/GP 125cc race again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a rider and as a sponsor, I’ve had the unique perspective of being involved with both sides of the event and they are equally as exciting.

Keen road racer and mechanic, Raymond Hodges and TT Racing is sponsoring the Moto 3/GP 125cc race at this year’s Armoy Road Races. CREDIT LAURA ARMOY ROAD RACES

"The work that Armoy Motorcycling Road Racing Club (AMRRC) volunteers put into the organisation of the races cannot be understated. I’m really looking forward to the event and am counting down the days already.”

Last year, this race was hotly contested with Englishman Dominic Herbertson taking first place, followed closely by German, Chris Meyer and local man, Nigel Moore. Dominic Herbertson is expected to compete again this year under his own team, Herbertson Road Racing Company (HRRC).

Armoy Motorcycling Road Racing Club Chairman, Gareth McAuley said: “The Moto 3/GP 125 race is a fantastic class and the smell of burning two stroke oil for the traditionalists is a treat every year. We are very grateful to Raymond and TT Racing for continuing their sponsorship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rider entries are currently open and we’re already receiving a good steady flow, so I would like to remind riders to get their entries in quickly if they haven’t already to ensure they are able to compete. I’m sure it’ll prove to be another popular race in our busy two-day programme.”

Supported in part by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, the Armoy Road Races will take place on July 25 and 26, culminating in the prestigious Bayview Hotel Race of Legends.

Visit: www.armoyroadraces.com for further details.