The popular Beach Races return to Portrush this weekend, promising two days of electrifying entertainment!

The unique event which takes place on East Strand, will see over 100 riders take to the sand in a series of exciting races on Saturday and Sunday, September 28 and 29.

Knock Motor Cycle Club have worked tirelessly alongside Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to transform the Portrush Beach Races from a simple race into a family event.

Racing begins at 10am on Saturday, 11am on Sunday. Admission is FREE.