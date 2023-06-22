The village of Armoy is gearing up for this year’s Armoy Road Races Bayview Hotel Race of Legends as it prepares for a weekend of world class road racing on July 28 and 29.

Members from Armoy Motorcycling Road Racing Club (AMRRC) launched this year’s event at the Bayview Hotel in Portballintrae on Wednesday.

Road racers, sponsors and invited guests including the new Mayor of the Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Steven Callaghan, had the opportunity to come together to mark the launch and countdown to the days to the races.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hosted by title sponsor, Trevor Kane, owner of the Bayview Hotel, guests heard from the Chairman and Clerk of the Course of AMRRC, William Munnis as he outlined the race schedule for 2023 and the club’s relief that this year’s meet was able to go ahead following the uncertainty that faced them earlier in the year regarding associated costs.

Three riders who will be racing at this year’s Armoy Road Races (LtoR); Neil Kernohan, Paul Jordan and Adam McLean. Credit Pacemaker Press

Guests also had the opportunity to meet and greet some of this year’s riders including local men Paul Jordan, riding for PreZ Racing, Adam McClean who continues his new 2023 partnership with JMcC Roofing and Neil Kernohan from Kernohan Racing.

Following the launch, the Club’s Chairman William Munnis said: “Preparations are well under way for this year’s Armoy Road Races. This is our fourteenth year of holding the event and we are indebted to all the riders and loyal fans who continue to support us each year.

“Race entries are due to close on Monday, June 26 and in addition to the strong local entries we’ve received, we also have riders from USA, France, England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland and the Isle of Man. This year promises to be another exciting weekend of racing for all our fans and sponsors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Today’s launch gives us the opportunity to come together and thank our many sponsors as without their financial help and support we would not be able to stage the races. Trevor Kane from the Bayview Hotel has once again committed his support to the Armoy Road Races with his continued sponsorship of the Race of Legends."

Bill Kennedy MBE hands over the baton to William Munnis and wishes him and the Club every success. Credit Pacemaker Press

William Munnis continued: “Our returning sponsors include Hilton Car Sales, James McKillop, Ian Hickinson, Steadplan Sales, MJF Builders, Diamond Bar and the Mermaid Club, Roadside Garages, Park Electrical Services, David Chambers from Brap Moto, Fay Stewart along with the Bayview Hotel.

He added: “I’m also delighted to see new sponsors, Causeway Geotech, EMA Building and Civils, Taggart’s Barn, McNally & Co and Raymond Hodges and TT Racing join us and I’m sure they will enjoy the race experience!”

In the lead up to the races, the Club hosts a popular Bike Week which runs from Sunday, July 23 until Saturday, July 29 with all of the events listed on the club’s Facebook and Twitter pages. The Armoy Road Races event is enabled by funding from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more information on Armoy Road Races and the full week of racing events, visit www.armoyroadraces.com or search for ‘AMRRC’ on Facebook or follow on twitter @ArmoyRoadRaces.

William Munnis is pictured with riders Neil Kernohan, Paul Jordan and Adam McLean alongside Trevor Kane, owner of the Bayview Hotel and title sponsor of the Race of Legends Armoy Road Races. Credit Pacemaker Press

William Munnis, Chairman and Clerk of the Course with the riders, Neil Kernohan, Paul Jordan and Adam McLean during the launch of the Armoy Road Races. Credit Pacemaker Press