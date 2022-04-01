Hospitality Marquee is ‘party central’ for Race Week

With a mix of chat shows, bands, DJs and a brand new feature with celebrity chef Paula McIntyre, it promises to be an exciting week.

Fresh from her successful BBC television series Paula is looking forward to a potentially hilarious challenge on the Tuesday night of Race Week.

Not giving too much away at this stage but sufficient to say several well known riders will be challenged to put their culinary skills to the test in a new concept called The Race To Cook.

Horst Saiger

Meantime, Wednesday’s Chat Show aka The Hicky and Saiger Show is showing signs of being a busy one with tickets already in big demand and who would dare miss the AfterRace Party on Thursday with local rockers Cellar Door whose set will be complemented by Brian Moore’s classic hits DJ set.

Perhaps the biggest scoop of the week’s programme takes place on Friday when six times World Champion Jonathan Rea will join BBC Sports supremo Stephen Watson for an in-depth look at his career and the stories surrounding his amazing achievements.

Tickets for all of the events are available at the MyTicket app.

All of the evening events are open to the general public and that includes the final hoorah on Saturday night when The Untouchables headline the Official North West 200 AfterParty which also features a DJ set into the later hours.

Paula McIntyre

While some of the riders head for home after a busy day’s racing, many look forward to the chance to “let their hair down” in the marquee and, as they call it, “party with the punters”.

All of the events are fully licensed. Arbutus Catering and Events are the new Marquee Hosts and will have food on sale every day from 8am.