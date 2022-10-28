Planned as a curtain raiser for the start of the motorcycling season for the year ahead the show will attract fans of both on and off road competitions as well as bike enthusiasts across the country.

360 Events, a new group of motorcycling and motorsport enthusiasts and volunteers with many years’ experience as competitors and officials in all branches of the sport, are pleased to be re-launching the Northern Ireland Motorcycle Plus Show, according to Kenny Gardner of the organisation.

“We believe that after four years’ absence the public are ready for a winter Motorcycle Show once again to ‘launch’ their year in the great pastimes of motorcycling & motorsport, whether racing, touring or just enjoying riding bikes,” he said. “We are delighted to be working with the Eikon Centre on our first show.”

Malcolm Beattie, Martin Barr (One of UK & Ireland’s Top Motocross Riders), Theresa Morrissey (Commercial and Financial Director of Eikon Exhibition Centre), David Nelson, Kenny Gardner, Councillor Scott Carson (Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council), Cole McCullough (Milwaukie, Hitachi Team UK KTM rider) and Jonathan Fairley Photos by Brian Thompson Photography

Kenny, one of the organisers from 360 Events, added: “Primarily, we will be using the show to showcase all forms of motorsport and motorcycling, if it has an engine and wheels, we intend it to be there.

“Attractions will also include rider appearances, interviews, Q&A sessions, and not just established stars, but also up and coming riders from on and off-road disciplines who will become household names in the future.

“Race Teams will be there with their 2023 line ups, both on and off road, 2023 street bike models, accessories, gear, and lots more so plenty for everyone to see and do.”

Previously the show was held for a number of years under different guises starting with the Enkalon Club in the Antrim Forum and finally with Nutt Promotions in the Eikon Centre in 2019.