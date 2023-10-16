In photos: All the excitement of the East Strand beach races in Portrush
Knock Motorcycle & Car Club brought the Ramore Restaurants Portrush Beach Races to the north coast at the weekend – and the crowds came out to support the event.
By Una Culkin
Published 16th Oct 2023
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 10:16 BST
The popular event was held on The East Strand in Portrush on Saturday and Sunday. Using the natural terrain of the beach, the track builders created a track with plenty of twists ,turns straights and jumps to test rider and machine.
The whole track could be viewed from the East Strand promenade with race commentary throughout the day by Roy Neill.
Here’s some of the action...
