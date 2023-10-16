Register
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

In photos: All the excitement of the East Strand beach races in Portrush

Knock Motorcycle & Car Club brought the Ramore Restaurants Portrush Beach Races to the north coast at the weekend – and the crowds came out to support the event.
By Una Culkin
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 10:16 BST

The popular event was held on The East Strand in Portrush on Saturday and Sunday. Using the natural terrain of the beach, the track builders created a track with plenty of twists ,turns straights and jumps to test rider and machine.

The whole track could be viewed from the East Strand promenade with race commentary throughout the day by Roy Neill.

Here’s some of the action...

Some of the action from the Portrush beach races at the East Strand at the weekend.

1. Events

Some of the action from the Portrush beach races at the East Strand at the weekend. Photo: MCAuley Multimedia

Some of the action from the Portrush beach races at the East Strand at the weekend.

2. Events

Some of the action from the Portrush beach races at the East Strand at the weekend. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Some of the action from the Portrush beach races at the East Strand at the weekend.

3. Events

Some of the action from the Portrush beach races at the East Strand at the weekend. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Enjoying the action from the Portrush beach races at the East Strand at the weekend.

4. Events

Enjoying the action from the Portrush beach races at the East Strand at the weekend. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Portrush