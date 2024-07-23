IN PICTURES: Ride out and barbecue starts week of events for Armoy Road Races

Published 23rd Jul 2024, 15:20 BST
It’s not long now until the Armoy Road Races 2024.

A ride out and barbecue was held on Saturday, July 20, to kick things off.

Here’s how they got on..

Pictured at the ride out and barbecue to kick start Armoy Road Races week.

