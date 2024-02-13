JKC BMW retains official vehicle partnership for 2024 Briggs Equipment North West 200
and live on Freeview channel 276
The leading Coleraine-based BMW retailer has been supplying a wide range of vehicles to the race event since 2017.
“As a local family business, we are very proud to continue our support of this fantastic event for another consecutive year, the BMW brand is a perfect fit with the motorsport buzz that the biggest road racing week will bring to the north coast,” said Niall MacFlynn, Head of Business at JKC.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mervyn Whyte of the NW200 said: “The NW200 is very happy to be continuing our long association with JKC BMW in 2024 and we are very grateful for all the help and commitment they have provided since 2017.
“Our successful collaboration with JKC BMW is a shining example of the positive relationship the event enjoys with local businesses,” he added.