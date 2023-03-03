The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, recently welcomed bursary recipients to his parlour to congratulate them on their success and to find out more about their chosen fields and achievements.
When racing ace Jonathan Rea MBE was awarded the Freedom of the Borough by Mid and East Antrim Council in 2021, he asked that rather than presenting him with a gift to explore options which would assist individuals across the borough who excel in sports to enhance their sporting development.
As a result, a special bursary with funding up to £2,000 per individual was launched in the Superbike ace’s name.
A total of 18 upcoming stars in the worlds of gymnastics, sailing, running, boxing, cycling, archery, athletics, fly-fishing, Motocross and rowing secured a bursary over the 22/23 year - with over £30k distributed in vital funds.
Alderman Williams, said: “It was amazing to meet all these wonderful people who are excelling in their chosen field. I am sure the bursary will go some way in helping to support their sporting dreams. Well done to all.”
Recipients of the bursary, the local government authority pointed out, included Tom Coulter (sailing), Holly Murdock (Archery), Emily McClune (gymnastics), Josh McClune (cycling), Willow Davis (gymnastics),
Adam Courtney (athletics/running), Isla Burnside (gymnastics) and Ellen Barbour (sailing).
If you would like to find out more about the Dr Jonathan Rea bursary and/or to apply visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/grants