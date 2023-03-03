Register
Jonathan Rea MBE bursary recipients congratulated

Promising stars in the world of sport have received a career developing boost through the Jonathan Rea bursary fund.

By The Newsroom
15 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 3:51pm

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, recently welcomed bursary recipients to his parlour to congratulate them on their success and to find out more about their chosen fields and achievements.

When racing ace Jonathan Rea MBE was awarded the Freedom of the Borough by Mid and East Antrim Council in 2021, he asked that rather than presenting him with a gift to explore options which would assist individuals across the borough who excel in sports to enhance their sporting development.

As a result, a special bursary with funding up to £2,000 per individual was launched in the Superbike ace’s name.

Jonathan Rea bursary award recipients with the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams.
A total of 18 upcoming stars in the worlds of gymnastics, sailing, running, boxing, cycling, archery, athletics, fly-fishing, Motocross and rowing secured a bursary over the 22/23 year - with over £30k distributed in vital funds.

Alderman Williams, said: “It was amazing to meet all these wonderful people who are excelling in their chosen field. I am sure the bursary will go some way in helping to support their sporting dreams. Well done to all.”

Recipients of the bursary, the local government authority pointed out, included Tom Coulter (sailing), Holly Murdock (Archery), Emily McClune (gymnastics), Josh McClune (cycling), Willow Davis (gymnastics),

Adam Courtney (athletics/running), Isla Burnside (gymnastics) and Ellen Barbour (sailing).

If you would like to find out more about the Dr Jonathan Rea bursary and/or to apply visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/grants

